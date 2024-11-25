Innovative Eyewear Launches Four New Lucyd Lyte Smart Glasses With Enhanced Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New smart eyewear is the Company's first to use advanced TR90 plastic for improved adjustability and durability.

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

(NASDAQ: LUCY ; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, announced today that it has officially launched the Lucyd Lyte 2024 Edition, bringing several improvements to the Company's core product line. Key improvements over previous models include improved adjustability and durability, reduced weight, and upgraded lenses.



Lucyd Lyte 2024 Upgrades:

A model wearing the new Lucyd Lyte® 2024 Millennia style. Courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.



New TR90 Temple: A new flexible plastic composite is used in the frame temples and fronts, making Lucyd Lyte 2024 the Company's first smart eyewear that is fully optician-adjustable, from front to tip. This helps to ensure a proper fit on a much wider range of users than ever before. The additional flexibility also improves the overall durability of the frames. TR90 plastic is also lightweight, enabling the new glasses to be nearly 10% lighter than the last edition of Lucyd Lyte, improving from 48 to 44 grams.

Improved Smart Features: The Lucyd app powers the new Lucyd Walkie experience, enabling users worldwide to connect with each other for free over the Company's VOIP-powered chat service. The ChatGPT integration has been upgraded to ChatGPT-4o. The frames' charging ports have been enhanced with higher power magnets to optimize the charging experience. Finally, a battery level feature can be used by long-pressing the button on either temple, to have the battery life remaining announced to the wearer. The wearer can also check the battery life of the frames by swiping down to view the control center on a connected smartphone or watch.

Adaptive Lenses: The Darkside and Eclipse unisex wayfarer models include transitional lenses at no additional cost to the customer. The Millennia and Moonrise models include polarized gradient lenses for maximum sun protection. New Health & Safety Info: An improved 5-language manual and a detailed health and safety guide provide comprehensive instruction on the products.

"Lucyd Lyte 2024 brings several significant improvements to our flagship frames, most notably the improved TR90 materials enhancing durability, fit and comfort for all-day wear. The addition of photochromic light-adaptive lenses as standard on some of the units, often seen as a $75-$100 upgrade, are included here at no additional cost, makes these frames more versatile than ever and a tremendous value to the consumer," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. "Our team continues to raise the bar for smart eyewear, by providing a best-in-class connectivity solution for working professionals and active lifestyles. For consumers who want more out of their daily eyewear, Lucyd Lyte 2024 is the ideal solution. We anticipate these improvements, and additional sound and build quality improvements, to come to our Reebok, Nautica and Eddie Bauer Powered by Lucyd product lines in 2025."

Lucyd Lyte 2024 is officially available for purchase on Innovative Eyewear's Lucyd website .

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new smart safety eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Media Contact:

Sai Main

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED