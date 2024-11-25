Israeli occupation decides to demolish around 30,000 Palestinian properties in occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN) As part of its ongoing policy of Judaization, the Israeli has decided to demolish around 30,000 Palestinian properties in occupied Jerusalem, affecting approximately 100,000 residents. This policy also coincides with changes in Zionist laws aimed at seizing more Palestinian land, including parts of the West Bank. Following the increasing influence of the extreme Zionist right in Jerusalem, violations against the Palestinian population and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have intensified, with over 320 demolitions of residential and commercial properties, including 87 in Silwan alone, since October 7, 2023.



The Israeli authorities claim that 22,000 Palestinian homes and facilities, including 7,000 in Silwan, are illegal due to the lack of permits, and plan to demolish them soon. The Palestine Liberation Organization reports that these actions are part of a strategy to reduce the Palestinian population in Jerusalem from 40% to 20%, through large-scale home demolitions. Recently, the Israeli authorities demolished 7 apartments and a community center in the Al-Bustan neighborhood, displacing more than 30 residents. This action was timed to avoid international criticism, taking advantage of the US presidential elections.



Under the direction of the extremist minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the Israeli government plans to fully demolish Al-Bustan and displace 1,500 residents, while seizing 11 dunams of land to build a settlement. The Silwan area, especially the Al-Bustan, Wadi Al-Rababa, and Wadi Qaddum neighborhoods, is a primary target due to its proximity to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israel seeks to create "biblical gardens" and the so-called "King’s Garden" over demolished homes and seized lands.



Laws have become a tool for the Zionist agenda to alter the identity of Jerusalem and control Al-Aqsa Mosque. Recently, a draft law was presented by Israeli Knesset member Moshe Solomon, which would allow settlers to purchase Palestinian land in the West Bank without restrictions, further facilitating the seizure of Palestinian territory.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922112