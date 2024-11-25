Alarming Rise In Child Recruitment By Haitian Gangs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Haiti faces a grim reality as the number of children recruited by armed gangs has surged by 70% within a year. These minors now constitute nearly half of the gang members in a nation plagued by violence, according to a recent UNICE report.



UNICEF's statement reveals that this unprecedented increase, observed between the second quarters of 2023 and 2024, highlights a worsening crisis. It emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced child protection efforts.



The agency underscores that children currently make up about half of the armed groups' members. The report attributes this alarming trend to escalating violence, widespread poverty, lack of educational access, and the near-collapse of essential services.



UNICEF's Executive Director, Catherine Russell, emphasized that Haitian children are trapped in a vicious cycle. They are recruited by the same armed groups that perpetuate their despair, with their numbers continuously rising.



In addition, Russell insists that reversing this unacceptable trend requires prioritizing the safety and well-being of minors. This must remain the focus for all stakeholders involved.







Since late February, Haiti has been grappling with increased gang attacks linked to murders, kidnappings, and widespread sexual violence.



However, these gangs control approximately 80% of Port-au-Prince and frequently target civilians. This occurs despite the deployment of a UN-backed security support force led by Kenya earlier this year.



In a significant development, the former police officer turned gang leader Jimmy Chérisier, known as "Barbecue," formed a coalition of armed groups this year. Their aim was to force out unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned in April.



After weeks of power struggles, the transitional presidential council recently ousted his successor, Garry Conille. The council appointed Alix Didier Fils-Aimé in his place.

