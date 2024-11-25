Attack On Kharkiv: Number Of Wounded Increased To 19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 19.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of has increased to 19. The attack on the center of Kharkiv was preliminarily carried out by an S-400 missile,” he wrote.

According to Terekhov, the hit was in the area of dense residential buildings.

“The hit occurred in the courtyards around which there are multi-storey buildings. Outbuildings and cars were on fire. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene,” Terekhov said.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that nine wounded were hospitalized.“The shell hit the ground. Three cars and the facade of a two-story non-residential building were on fire, and the windows of residential buildings were damaged,” he wrote.

As the press service of the regional administration clarified to the agency's correspondent, the victims are in a state of moderate severity or have light injuries.

As reported, at about 8:30 a.m. on November 25, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. It was reported that 10 people were wounded.