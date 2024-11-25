(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This highly practical 1 day course conducted by a senior fund management practitioner will explore the AIF industry, the components of an AIF structure, distribution and passport requirements. You will also learn about the registration and authorisation processes for AIFMs and regulatory reporting requirements. Finally, you will have a chance to learn in more detail about the AIFMD legislation and the latest developments.

The AIFMD was introduced as part of a wider regulatory effort undertaken by G20 nations following the global market downturn of 2008. The scope of the AIFMD is broad and, with a few exceptions, covers the management, administration and marketing of alternative investment funds ("AIFs"). Its focus is on regulating the Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") rather than the AIF.

An AIF is a 'collective investment undertaking' that is not subject to the UCITS regime, and includes hedge funds, private equity funds, retail investment funds, investment companies and real estate funds, among others. The AIFMD establishes an EU-wide harmonised framework for monitoring and supervising risks posed by AIFMs and the AIFs they manage, and for strengthening the internal market in alternative funds.

What will you learn

By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:



The key characteristics of AIFs, their structure and objectives

The impact of AIFMD on Operators of AIF's and MiFID Firms

Depositary's liability

Marketing opportunities with cross-border passport

Challenges for Non-EU AIF's

Reporting requirements

Why there's the perceived need for the AIFMD

The AIFMD regulation

AIFM distribution and passporting requirements What's coming next

Who Should Attend:

The course is relevant for Managers and Team Members from Asset and Fund Management, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors with the following background:



Funds Management

Investment Management

Fund Administration

Portfolio Management

Structuring

Risk Management Lawyers

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to EU AIFMD legislation

FCA level 2 impact

Asset classes for AIF's

AIF structures

Concept of the AIFM (the Operator) and the portfolio manager (Investment Manager)

Subsistence requirement

Depositary liability - impact on cost to AIFs

The UK regulatory reporting

Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM / portfolio manager

Non-EU domiciled funds -v- EU domiciled funds

Timetable for EU distribution passport What should we expect in the future

