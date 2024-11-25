Iraq builds 790 new schools, addressing overcrowding in schools

(MENAFN) The Iraqi Premier, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, launched on Saturday 790 new in several Iraqi governorates carried out through a framework deal with the Chinese government to construct 1,000 schools in Iraq.



Al-Sudani said that the building of the schools is one of the important initiatives that will address the problem of overcrowding and triple shifts in many Iraqi schools, based on a statement published by the Premier’s Office (PMO).



The World Bank assumes that due to the damage brought on by years of wars and unrest, multiple schools conducted preparations for students from nearing schools. Therefore, a lot of students work double or triple shifts, leaving them with very few time for learning—sometimes as little as four hours a day—which could affect their educational results.



The Iraqi and Chinese governments inked a framework deal in December 2021 to construct the school project. The Chinese side was represented by high-ranking officials from Power China and Sino Tech.



Power China approved that it is going to build 697 schools in Iraq, and the left 321 schools will be constructed by Sino Tech, based on the Global Times.

