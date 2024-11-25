EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

New CFO for Advanced Blockchain AG: Maik Laske brings 30 years of expertise to the leadership team

New CFO for Advanced Blockchain AG: Maik Laske brings 30 years of financial expertise to the leadership team Berlin, November 25, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has appointed Mr. Maik Laske as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective November 22, 2024. His immediate commencement completes the Executive Board team of Advanced Blockchain AG. Maik Laske brings more than 30 years of experience in the areas of investment banking, finance, treasury, investor relations, and mergers & acquisitions. His career highlights include co-managing Société Générale Germany and leadership roles in the publicly traded fintech sector and at a medium-sized mechanical engineering company. His appointment will further support and realize the ambitious growth targets of Advanced Blockchain, while simultaneously ensuring financial stability and flexibility. Rüdiger-Andreas Günther, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: "With Maik Laske, we not only gain an experienced financial expert but also a strong leadership personality. He is a skilled expert in areas including liquidity management and security, has extensive capital market expertise and investor communication skills, as well as proficiency in financial closure and controlling. He will support and develop the efforts initiated by Mr. Elsayed to optimize corporate governance and business transparency." Maik Laske adds:“I am very much looking forward to the new professional challenge at Advanced Blockchain AG. Based on a solid and transparent foundation, which my fellow board member and I will implement, Advanced Blockchain AG will benefit from the substantial potential of the blockchain industry and thus also create sustainable value enhancement for our shareholders.”

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

Contact:

