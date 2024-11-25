68 Per Cent Of Gen Zs Not Confident About Maintaining Good Physical Health In Old Age Least Confident Generation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="68 per cent of Gen Zs not confident about maintaining good physical in old age; least confident generation" data-link=" per cent of Gen Zs not confident about maintaining good physical health in old age; least confident generation" class="whatsapp">Shar Almost 1 in 2 Gen Zs are worried about mental health while 41 per cent are concerned about the ability to fund healthcare costs in old age



Top physical health concerns: not being able to perform day-to-day tasks (35 per cent); the inability to afford necessary healthcare services or medical treatments (33 per cent); and having one or more chronic conditions (31 per cent). Top mental health concerns: feeling isolated from the community and society (34 per cent); cognitive decline or memory problems (32 per cent); and developing depression and/or anxiety (27 per cent).

SINGAPPORE - OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2024 -Singaporeans are leading healthier lives[1], yet most Gen Zs lack confidence in maintaining physical health in old age[2] (68 per cent) according to a study sponsored by Prudential Singapore ('Prudential') and written by Economist Impact. Gen Z is the least confident generation when it comes to maintaining physical health, followed by Baby Boomers (67 per cent), Millennials (57 per cent), then Gen X (56 per cent). Mental health in old age was a concern that cut across age groups and was shared by half of Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X surveyed.The study titled Healthspan barometer: evaluating public perspectives on healthy ageing in Singapore surveyed 1,014 Singapore residents aged 20 to 70 years old to understand their attitudes towards achieving a long healthspan. Healthspan is the period of one's life spent in relatively good health, without chronic illnesses and age-related disabilities. The average life expectancy in Singapore is 84 years old, while the average healthspan is 74[3]. This means we spend around a decade of our lives in ill health[4].Highlighting the importance of healthspan,said: 'When we enhance our healthspan, we increase the number of healthy years in our life, not just add years to life. With nearly seven in 10 Gen Zs not confident about maintaining their physical health in old age and about half not confident about maintaining their mental health, starting preventive health measures early is crucial. By prioritising well-being at a young age, we can increase our chances for a long and healthy life.'The younger generation of respondents is aware of the importance of both physical and mental health in determining healthspan. Gen Zs are particularly concerned about maintaining their independence and avoiding social isolation in old age.Nearly 40 per cent of Gen Zs focus on reducing or managing work-related stress. This highlights the younger generation's emphasis on work-life harmony and maintaining a balanced lifestyle as they enter the workforce.added: 'Equally as important as addressing physical and mental health concerns is putting in place a robust financial plan to cover future healthcare costs. This proactive, comprehensive approach can help one to maintain independence and pay for healthcare needs in old age.'When it comes to what defines healthy ageing, more than one-third of Singapore respondents share the same perspective. About 43 per cent believe it involves being physically active, while 35 per cent associate it with being free from chronic illness and maintaining cognitive function.Meanwhile, the top factors identified as drivers of overall health management were adequate sleep and rest (55 per cent), a balanced and nutritious diet (46 per cent), and regular physical activity (45 per cent). Sandwiched between career and care-giving, millennial respondents in particular prized sleep the most (63 per cent), significantly more than Gen Zs (48 per cent).Singapore residents are well supported in their health journey with access to a comprehensive range of national health initiatives such as Healthier SG and National Steps Challenge. There is high awareness of these initiatives, though adoption continues to require encouragement. For example, nearly four in 10 Gen Zs surveyed said they know about the HealthHub app but have not used it.urged people to find out more about health resources that are available, stating: 'Singaporeans have a strong awareness of the importance of healthy ageing and are supported by various national initiatives that provide a foundation for building good healthy habits. We encourage people to make the time to explore these resources as well as to leverage those available to them from private institutions such as Prudential to help them on their journey to age well.'Prudential is focused on proactively enhancing the health of Singaporeans through its offerings. Policyholders of its MediSave-approved Integrated Shield Plan PRUShield enjoy a complimentary preventive health screening to promote early detection. Furthermore, those newly diagnosed with chronic illnesses such as high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes can enrol in Chronic Care Management Programmes to get holistic support for long-term health management.Healthspan barometer: evaluating public perspectives on healthy ageing in Singapore explores how people in Singapore gauge their prospects for living a healthy, long life. It groups healthspan enablers into three pillars: individual resilience, financial planning and social structures. The respondents surveyed are across the four age groups: Gen Zs (born 1997 - 2006), Millennials (born 1981 - 1996), Gen X (born 1965 - 1980), Baby Boomers (1945 - 1964).[1] Source:[2] Healthspan barometer: evaluating public perspectives on healthy ageing in Singapore. Q10. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements? Please select one in each row: (a) I am confident in my ability to maintain good physical health beyond the age of 75.[3] Source: #:~:text=Singapore%20has%20one%20of%20the,10%20years%20in%20ill%20health[4] Source:Hashtag: #PrudentialSingapore #YouGotHealth #HealthspanBarometer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)?

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$53.3 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2023. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.



Prudential Singapore