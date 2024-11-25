Russians Shelled Kupiansk In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Monday, November 25, Russian shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, on November 25 at 04:35, Russians attacked Kupiansk. The roof of a warehouse and two cars were on fire.

Yesterday in Klugino-Bashkyrivka of Chuhuiv territorial community, a wall of a house that had already been damaged earlier was damaged by shelling . There were no casualties.

Outside the village of Lypianka, Berestyn district, Russians attacked with a kamikaze drone.

Between the villages of Oleksiyivka and Zelenivka in Lozova district, a drone strike was recorded in the forest belt.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, Russians stormed Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Kozacha Lopana, Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army conducted attacks near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Senkove and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks, four more are ongoing.

Two people were injured inas result of shelling

The enemy also launched an air strike on Bohuslavka.

As a result of increased evacuation measures, 12 more people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions, the head of the regional state administration added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, almost 22,000 civilians have been evacuated from dangerous areas in Kharkiv region since May this year.