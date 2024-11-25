Enemy Strikes At Kharkiv, 10 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Monday, November 25, Russian attacked the Kyiv district in Kharkiv.

According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in Telegram .

“There was an explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful!” he said before that.

“The blow hit the Kyiv district of the city. There is a fire at the site of the hit,” the mayor said.

The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov, added in a Telegram message that according to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in the central part of Kharkiv. Emergency services have arrived at the site of the hit.

Russians shelled Kupiansk in morning

Later, Terekhov clarified that 10 people were injured in the central part of the city as a result of the“arrival”.

According to Syniehubov, civilian infrastructure and cars were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of November 25, Russian troops fired on Kupiansk , Kharkiv region.