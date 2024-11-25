Sandeep Marwah Appointed To Board Of Film Federation Of India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, In a significant development for the Indian and industry, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally recognized media luminary and nine-time world record holder, has been appointed to the board of the Film Federation of India (FFI), the country's apex body for cinema. The announcement was made during the 71st Annual General Meeting of FFI, held at The Club, Mumbai.



Dr. Marwah, recently honored in Ireland as the Global Media Scientist, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the nomination.“I am deeply thankful to the entire governing council of the Film Federation of India for consistently placing their trust in me over the last nine years. It is a privilege to be part of an institution that upholds and promotes the art of cinema across India,” he said. Dr. Marwah highlighted the efforts made in North India to establish a thriving cinema market that supports every phase of filmmaking, from inception to release.



As a veteran in the film, television, and media industries, Dr. Marwah has made significant contributions to the global media landscape. He is the visionary founder of Noida Film City, which has become a hub for media and entertainment. As the founder and president of Marwah Studios, Dr. Marwah has provided an essential platform for the development of countless media professionals. Additionally, he serves as the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, an institution that fosters creativity and innovation in the arts.



Dr. Marwah's contributions extend beyond the private sector, as he also serves on various boards within the Government of India, collaborating with multiple ministries on cultural, educational, and media projects.



His appointment to the FFI board further solidifies his position as a leader within the industry, dedicated to promoting Indian cinema on a global stage. With his vast experience and commitment to the growth of the entertainment sector, Dr. Marwah is expected to bring valuable insights to the Film Federation of India, particularly in its mission to advance Indian cinema, nurture talent, and elevate the country's creative output worldwide.



