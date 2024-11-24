Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
11/24/2024 7:09:23 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the family of firefighter Warrant Officer Abdullah Al-Farsi, who passed away while on duty.
KUWAIT - Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday inaugurated the historic Red Palace restoration project and the new weapons museum in Al-Jahra area.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged the public to be cautious when driving due to unstable weather conditions affecting the country on Monday.
KUWAIT - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti affirmed deep-rooted historic relations with Kuwait, lauding Kuwaiti role in enhancing joint Arab action.
BEIRUT - The death toll of the Israeli occupation's war on Lebanon since 8 October, 2023 jumped to 3,754, according to a government update.
RAMALLAH - Two Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Ya'bad, south of Jenin in the West Bank.
CAIRO - At least 28 Somali migrants lost their lives after their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar Island, said Somali National News Agency (SONNA). (end)
