Death Toll Of Israeli Occupation Attacks On Lebanon Rises To 3,754

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 24 (KUNA) - The death toll of the Israeli occupation's war on Lebanon since 8 October, 2023 jumped Sunday to 3,754, according to a update.

The Israeli have also resulted in 15,626 injuries, the Ministry's Emergency Operations Center said in a new causalities update.

It pointed out a series of Israeli on several targets across the country on Sunday killed at least 84 and wounded 213 others.

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations with Israeli occupation forces.

However, since September 23, the country has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing great human and material losses. (end)

