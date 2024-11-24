Cavaliers Bounce Back After First Defeat

Kevin Porter Jr. #77 of the LA Clippers on a loose ball foul against Anthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic in the second half at Intuit Dome on Wednesday in Inglewood, California (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LOS ANGELES, United States - Ty Jerome scored 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 128-100 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

The Cavs, who saw their 15-game unbeaten streak brought to an abrupt end by the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, shrugged off that setback to dominate New Orleans with a wire-to-wire victory before their home crowd.

Cleveland were always in control against a struggling Pelicans side who slumped to their ninth loss in 10 games.

After cruising into a 69-55 halftime lead, the Cavs dropped the hammer in the third quarter, outscoring New Orleans 36-18 to open up a 32-point advantage heading into the final period before cruising to win.

The Cavaliers had struggled from outside the arc in Tuesday's NBA Cup defeat to Boston but enjoyed greater success from three-point range against New Orleans.

Jerome drained seven of 12 attempts from three-point distance, rattling in six of them during a remarkable second quarter display that saw him bag 20 points.

Georges Niang also caught fire, shooting six threes to finish with 20 points.

The win saw Cleveland improve their record to 16-1 at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans fell to 4-12 and remain one place off the bottom of the Western Conference.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson saluted Jerome's electic second quarter barrage that had the home crowd on its feet.

"It was great -- those moments don't happen a lot in the NBA," Atkinson said. "It was like a superstar performance quite honestly -- that's so rare. It was great for the crowd, great for the group and great for Ty."

In other games on Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged his third 40-point game of the season after scoring 41 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-106 blowout of the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo was backed by 21 points from Brook Lopez and 20 points from Damian Lillard as Milwaukee improved to 6-9 for the season to move up to 10th in the Eastern Conference.

In Memphis, Joel Embiid shrugged off recent off-court controversy to score 35 points, but it was not enough to stop the Philadelphia 76ers from falling to a 117-111 defeat against the Grizzlies.

Embiid was reportedly taken to task by teammate Tyrese Maxey for his tardiness during a tense locker room discussion following the Sixers' loss to Miami on Monday.

Embiid responded with a season-high 35 points in what turned out to be a losing effort. The Sixers are 2-12 for the season and remain rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, second in the Western Conference, kept up their pursuit of leaders Golden State with a 109-99 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jalen Williams led the Thunder scoring with 30 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28.