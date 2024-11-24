European nations pledge to detain Israeli Premier

(MENAFN) Several European countries have pledged to comply with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, issued for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection to the Gaza conflict. The Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Norway have all confirmed they will adhere to their obligations under the Rome Statute and international law. However, Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto criticized the ICC for equating Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with Hamas, while Austria expressed confusion over the decision.

Some countries, like France, have expressed concerns about the legal complexities of acting on the warrant, without committing to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they enter the country. Hungary, however, has criticized the ICC’s move, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban stating that he would invite Netanyahu to Hungary. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some countries backing Israel and others stressing the importance of respecting international law.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108920025