Pentagon expresses ‘concern’ by Russia’s recent hypersonic missile

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has expressed concern over Russia’s new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, which was recently used in a strike on a Ukrainian military facility. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated that while any new weapon used in battle, such as this missile, poses a threat to Ukraine, Russia’s rhetoric, especially President Vladimir Putin’s warning to NATO, should be regarded as “reckless” rather than a credible threat.

Singh acknowledged that the Oreshnik missile represents a new lethal capability, which is concerning, but pointed out that Ukraine has already endured numerous from Russia, including those with far more powerful missiles. The Pentagon, along with the White House, has reiterated its commitment to continuing support for Ukraine, regardless of Russian threats or escalations. Singh emphasized that the U.S. will continue to arm Ukraine with the necessary resources to defend itself.

This missile launch follows Putin’s recent announcement of a new nuclear doctrine, which states that any attack on Russia by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power would be seen as a joint attack. Both the Pentagon and the White House have expressed concern over this development but have confirmed that it will not alter U.S. nuclear strategy.

Putin has described the Oreshnik missile as a “combat test” capable of traveling up to 5,000 km at speeds reaching Mach 10, claiming it is impossible for current defense systems to intercept it. Despite these statements, the U.S. remains focused on its mission to arm Ukraine and counter Russia’s aggression.

