(MENAFN) Retired US Lieutenant General Michael Flynn has called for Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Joe Biden from office, claiming that Biden’s actions could lead to World War III. Flynn criticized Biden for permitting Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to target deep inside Russian territory and for his recent decision to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines, breaking a 2022 promise to limit their use. Although the US has not officially confirmed the decision, Russia’s Defense reported that Ukraine used the missiles to strike the Bryansk Region in Russia.

Flynn argued that Biden’s actions are putting the United States in danger and urged the current House of Representatives to impeach him for endangering the nation, suggesting that Harris should act quickly to invoke the 25th Amendment due to Biden's cognitive decline. He also called on incoming US officials, including potential Trump appointees like former Congressman Matt Gaetz, to speak out against the "deep state operatives" allegedly influencing Biden's decisions and to engage in efforts to de-escalate the situation with Russia, comparing it to his own previous attempts at diplomacy with Russian officials.

Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s national security adviser before resigning in 2017 due to controversies over his communications with Russia, has been a vocal critic of the current administration. Despite pleading guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts, Flynn later had his conviction overturned and was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

