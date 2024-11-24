Byrne Equipment Rental and NMDC Dredging & Marine join forces to build residential camp powered with Solar Energy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st November, 2024: Known for its vibrant beaches and laid-back vacation vibes, Goa has long been a top destination for those seeking weekend getaways with friends, family, and partners. However, Club Mahindra Assonora offers a unique experience that sets it apart from typical Goa resorts. Nestled in the heart of North Goa, amidst lush greenery and rolling hills, the resort is a peaceful sanctuary, far from the usual tourist crowds. It provides an exceptional retreat for families, couples, and adventure seekers, inviting guests to reconnect with nature and indulge in complete tranquillity.



The resort boasts 244 elegantly designed accommodations to suit various guest preferences, including one-bedroom apartments, hotel suites, studios, and studios with convenient dry kitchenettes. A highlight of the property is its unique Indo-Portuguese architecture, seamlessly combining heritage charm with modern luxury. Adding to the appeal is the resort’s centrally located water park, creating an unforgettable experience and making it a distinctive destination for all guests.



Dining at the resort is a culinary journey, offering diverse options to please every palate. The all-day restaurant, Curries, highlights local Goan flavors alongside international cuisine. For a more intimate experience, Spice serves an array of à la carte selections, featuring Goan, Indian, Asian, Western, vegan, and kid-friendly dishes. The Unwind Lobby Lounge and Bar provides a laid-back ambiance for drinks, while the Plunge Pool Bar offers refreshing poolside beverages. Guests can also enjoy Gourmeet boxes, allowing for flexible dining wherever they please. With exclusive dining options available to both Club Mahindra members and non-members, the resort boasts picturesque dining spots, including a scenic terrace by the poolside and a tranquil lakeside view at the back.



Guests can indulge in unique floating breakfasts served poolside, creating a delightful start to their day. Additionally, they can participate in cooking masterclasses, where they’ll learn secret recipes from our award-winning chefs. The Fish Market Feast offers a selection of the freshest catches, allowing guests to select their preferred marination and preparation style for a personalized dining experience.

Club Mahindra Assonora offers a variety of activities to keep guests entertained. The resort features vibrant events like the Goan Carnival and Rajasthani celebrations, along with indoor fun at the Happy Hub, where guests can enjoy billiards, chess, dance classes, and arts and crafts. Weekly themed events, such as Haunted Nights and DJ Carnival Nights, ensure lively entertainment for all. Outdoors, the Aqua Zone features a thrilling water park with a lazy river. Guests can also embark on the Eco Trail for a guided nature walk, spotting local bird species, or participate in Kokedama workshops and adventure activities like trekking and rock climbing in the Assonora Hills.

For those eager to explore nearby attractions, guests can trek to St. Michael's Church, visit the historic Old Goa Church, or stroll through the colorful streets of Panjim’s Fountains. Iconic beaches like Calangute, Anjuna, and Morjim are within easy reach, as is the impressive Fort Aguada, just a 30–60-minute drive away. A scenic Mandovi River cruise provides breathtaking views, while nature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the beauty of Chapora Fort, Harvalem Caves and Waterfall, or the tranquil Mayem Lake. After a day of exploring, guests can return to the resort for rejuvenating spa treatments in one of eight spacious rooms for express services or full-body Western therapies. For fitness enthusiasts, a well-equipped gym is also available.

Club Mahindra Assonora proudly upholds its commitment to sustainability, holding IGBC Platinum Certification as a Green Building. The resort operates a 1129 KWP Solar Park, generating around 4800 units of renewable energy daily. It is also fully water-sustainable, sourcing water from borewells and recycling treated water from its sewage treatment plant (STP) for gardening, cooling, and flushing needs.

Whether you’re eager to explore Goa’s beaches, experience its vibrant culture, or simply unwind, Club Mahindra Assonora promises an unforgettable experience. With a scenic location, modern amenities, and eco-friendly practices, this resort is the perfect North Goa destination for a memorable getaway.







