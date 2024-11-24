Holodomor Victims Honored In New York's Main Catholic Church

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At St. Patrick's Cathedral, the main Catholic church in New York, clergy, politicians, diplomats, and representatives of the Ukrainian community honored the memory of the Holodomor victims.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, priests of different denominations held a joint prayer service.

It was attended by Holodomor survivor Nadia Severin. In July of this year, the Ukrainian woman celebrated her 100th birthday.

“The commemoration of the Holodomor victims has a close connection with the current threats, as their source is located at the same address - the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia,” said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, in his speech.

According to him, the current aggression against Ukraine continues Russia's long-standing imperialist legacy.

“Hunger remains a weapon for them, which this time is used not only against Ukraine, but also against the most vulnerable peoples around the world,” the diplomat stated, recalling the shelling of Ukrainian ports and Russia's attempts to block them to prevent grain exports.

In the last three months alone, Russia has destroyed more than 100,000 tons of food, Kyslytsya noted. In October, Russian troops damaged four civilian ships, including one carrying humanitarian aid from the UN World Food Program for Palestine.

However, the Ukrainian Navy has created a humanitarian corridor that allows the passage of civilian ships. Since August 2023, almost 3,000 ships have used it, delivering Ukrainian food to 46 countries, the diplomat said.

He reminded that in 2022, Ukraine launched the humanitarian initiative“Grain from Ukraine,” which has already helped 8 million people in 12 countries with acute food needs.

According to Kyslytsia, Putin, who threatens with nuclear weapons, must feel the price of his crazy ambitions, and Russia must be forced to make real peace.

Europe honors memory ofvictims in Ukraine

The Permanent Representative emphasized that Ukrainian diplomacy continues to work on the international recognition of the Holodomor as a genocide of our people.“We must not allow impunity to prevail again, as it did with the organizers of the Great Famine,” he said.

As reported, on Saturday, November 23, Ukraine and around the world commemorated the victims of the Holodomor.

In the twentieth century, Ukrainians experienced three Holodomors: in 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and 1946-1947. The largest was the famine of 1932-1933, which is called the genocide of the Ukrainian people committed by the Stalinist regime.