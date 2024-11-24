Two People Were Injured In Kherson As Result Of Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kherson.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“The Russian military fired artillery at the Dnipro district of Kherson . An 83-year-old woman was injured, who was on the street at the time of the attack,” the report says.
It is noted that the woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and partial traumatic amputation of the forearm.
The victim is in serious condition and was taken to hospital.
Later it became known about another woman who was injured.
“In Kherson, another person was injured in the Dnipro district due to Russian shelling. A 65-year-old woman went to the hospital on her own,” the RMA said.
The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, wounds to the chest, shoulder and leg.
Doctors are providing the woman with all the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, one person was wounded in Kherson region yesterday, November 23, as a result of Russian attacks.
