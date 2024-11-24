What will the Dubai real estate market be like in 2025? Outlook

(MENAFN- journoresearch) The Dubai real estate market has gained significant momentum in 2024, driven by high demand for both residential and commercial properties. The post-pandemic recovery, government reforms, and increased foreign investment have boosted the market, with activity levels reaching new highs.



Expected Growth Trends



Dubai’s real estate market is expected to grow permanently in 2025. Key indicators include rising property values, an increase in new developments, and higher transaction volumes in both sales and rentals. The UAE Central Bank projects a national GDP growth rate of 6.2% in 2025, driven mainly by the real estate market.



Luxury real estate projects are expected to decline as developers shift focus toward more affordable and mid-range properties. Housing supply is projected to increase, with approximately 182,000 units expected to be completed between 2025 and 2026, including 76,000 units in 2025. Rising property prices are encouraging investors to buy premium properties for rental income, as demand for b



