Special Bonus For Emirates And Flydubai Loyalty Program Members

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Members of Emirates Skywards, loyalty program of Emirates airline and flydubai will be able to earn bonus Miles(points) while enjoying world-class hotel stays, shopping at some of the most popular brands and instore, dining, or unwinding at the best spots across Dubai.

At Skywards Mall, members can earn 30% bonus Miles on all purchases made with no minimum spend until 5 December 2024, and 2,000 bonus Miles on first online purchase with a Visa card, for minimum spending of AED 185 until 31 March 2025. Members can also spend Miles on Gift Card vouchers starting from only 2,000 Miles.

With Skywards Everyday, members can rack up Miles at more than 300 partners.

One can simply download the app and save up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card numbers to earn Miles with every tap. Members can earn four times the Miles on a first Skywards Everyday transaction made with a Visa debit or credit card. The offer is valid until 5 December 2024.

Members can earn Miles while shopping at some of the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands across 9 Villages at The Bicester Collection in UK and Europe. Until 5 January 2025, members can also earn Double Miles or Triple Miles on certain minimum spend.

Members can earn Miles with Emirates Skywards Hotels at hundreds of thousands of properties worldwide – and earn an additional 25% bonus Miles per night, when using a co-branded Emirates Skywards credit card for payment. Members can also earn 5,000 bonus Miles on their first hotel booking with Emirates Skywards Hotels when paying with a Visa card, valid for hotel stays until 31 March 2025.

Emirates Skywards has 33 million members worldwide. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels, and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money-can't-buy experiences

