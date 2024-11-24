ACC Advocates For Jordan-Lebanon Economic Integration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), has called for actionable steps to achieve economic integration and foster a twin economic relationship between Jordan and Lebanon.In a lecture delivered at the Jordanian-Lebanese Business Forum in Amman, Al-Haj Tawfiq emphasized that the strong ties between the two nations require the private sector to capitalize on these connections to generate additional economic and trade benefits for both countries.Al-Haj Tawfiq underscored that supporting Lebanon is a national, ethical, and pan-Arab responsibility. He further stated that the Chamber's board of directors will work closely with the forum's president and the Lebanese Embassy to visit Lebanese investors in Jordan, aiming to highlight Lebanese investments and address their needs while offering the necessary support.Additionally, Al-Haj Tawfiq proposed the formation of a joint Jordanian-Lebanese Investment Council, involving the Chamber and Lebanese business leaders and executives in Jordan. He assured that the Chamber is prepared to facilitate meetings with relevant authorities to resolve Lebanese investors' challenges.The Chamber's President also renewed his call for organizing a Lebanese trade exhibition in Jordan, encouraging Arab business owners to participate, explore Lebanese products, and promote them across the region. He emphasized that Jordan should become a key hub for Lebanese industrial sectors to meet Arab markets.Al-Haj Tawfiq highlighted the potential for creating strategic partnerships between Jordanian and Lebanese business communities, particularly through the establishment of Lebanese factories or branch offices in Jordan. He pointed out that Lebanon's expertise in certain sectors could play a significant role in advancing Jordan's economy.Further advancing this collaboration, the Amman Chamber of Commerce has established its first-ever Women's Business Committee. Al-Haj Tawfiq stressed the importance of facilitating meetings between businesswomen from both countries to exchange expertise, strengthen bilateral ties, and support joint initiatives aimed at advancing commercial and investment projects, while enhancing the role of women in the economy.The Chamber's Women's Business Committee is also set to organize a conference next year, focusing on economic opportunities and innovations led by women entrepreneurs in the region. Al-Haj Tawfiq extended an invitation to Lebanese businesswomen to participate in the event, aiming to further collaboration and experience-sharing between women leaders in both countries.Al-Haj Tawfiq reiterated that Jordan offers a competitive, secure, and attractive environment for investment, with significant advantages for entrepreneurs and investors. He emphasized the Kingdom's opportunities in various sectors, supported by the benefits of free trade agreements with some of the world's largest economic blocs and Jordan's ambitious Economic Modernization Vision.He stressed the need for continued efforts to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries, taking advantage of the abundant potential and opportunities within the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area agreements.Jordan's exports to Lebanon amounted to approximately JD56 million in 2022, rising to JD59 million in 2023. Meanwhile, imports from Lebanon decreased to JD67 million in 2023, compared to JD80 million in 2022.Nasim Dada, President of the Jordanian-Lebanese Business Forum, emphasized the deep and historic bilateral relations between the two countries, underlining the importance of strengthening these ties through business and investment partnerships.The forum, established in Amman in 2022, provides a platform for communication between business owners and fosters cooperation between the private sectors of Jordan and Lebanon. The forum aims to discuss mutual interests and the challenges facing business activities in both countries.Currently, 214 Lebanese partners are registered with the Amman Chamber of Commerce, with a total capital investment of JD53 million, while 8 Lebanese companies are registered with a combined capital of JD314 million. In addition, the Chamber has issued 789 certificates of origin to Lebanon this year, valued at JD15 million.