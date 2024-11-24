Suicide Attack On Bannu Check Post Claims 14 Lives, 10 Injured
Bannu: A suspected suicide bombing at a security forces check post in Jani Khel resulted in the deaths of 14 personnel and left 10 others injured.
Sources revealed that a suicide bomber targeted the Mali Khel check post using an explosive-laden Zaranj rickshaw. The powerful blast heard miles away, was followed by gunfire as militants infiltrated the post and engaged in a firefight with security forces.
The deceased included personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Army, with the injured being transported to CMH Bannu for treatment.
Security Forces' Response
In a swift counterattack, security forces claimed to have killed several militants involved in the assault. Overnight drone surveillance was reported in Jani Khel and nearby areas as forces intensified their operations.
This incident follows the assassination of tribal elder Malik Khudi Khel and his family in Jani Khel a day earlier. According to sources, unidentified attackers ambushed the elder's vehicle in the Seen Tanga Wiki area, resulting in his death along with his family members.
