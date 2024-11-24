Türkiye’s BIST 100 rises 3.7 percent at Thursday’s close

(MENAFN) The Turkish main stock index, BIST 100, ended Thursday’s trading session at 9,367.77 points, which marks a significant 3.72 percent increase from the earlier session on Wednesday.



Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, BIST 100, surged by 335.95 points from Wednesday's session end.



In addition, the lowest level for the exchange throughout the day was recorded at 9,069.91, whereas the day-to-day high was posted at 9,380.57.



The overall transaction volume reached 103.4 billion Turkish liras (which makes up to USD3 billion). This high transaction volume indicates robust market activity and investor participation. These figures suggest a positive sentiment in the Turkish stock market, contributing to the upward momentum seen in the index.



As for the currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 34.4850 as of 6.15 PM regional time (1515GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate amounted to 36.4430 and the GBP/TRY was trading at 43.6070. These values reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira amid broader economic conditions.



In commodity markets, the price of gold was posted at USD2,665.40 per ounce, whereas the barrel price of Brent oil was at USD73.60. These figures, together with the performance of the stock market and the currency exchange rates, offer a snapshot of the current economic landscape in Türkiye.

