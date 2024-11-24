Hyundai Motor reveals all-electric three-row ‘IONIQ 9’

(MENAFN) Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the IONIQ 9, an all-electric three-row SUV designed to blend cutting-edge technology with advanced design. The vehicle was unveiled at the Goldstein House in Los Angeles, a notable example of mid-century modern architecture. This choice of venue reflects Hyundai's aim to position the IONIQ range as a symbol of innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) market, reinforcing the company's leadership in electrification and its goal to offer 23 EV models by 2030. Building on the success of the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, which won the World Car of the Year award in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the IONIQ 9 seeks to extend this legacy of excellence.



The event, which featured a keynote speech by José Munoz, Hyundai Motor’s President and COO of Global Operations, highlighted the company's commitment to electrification. The unveiling was followed by a "Terrace Talk" that delved into the brand’s vision and the design aspects of the IONIQ 9. Additionally, an exhibition area showcased the development process of the vehicle, offering insights into its innovative design and technology.



As a new offering in the growing EV market, the IONIQ 9 provides a spacious interior that can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an attractive option for families or those in need of a larger electric vehicle. The vehicle is designed with a focus on connectivity, space, privacy, and comfort, providing a balance of functionality and relaxation. Hyundai describes the IONIQ 9 as “designed to belong,” reflecting its goal to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers.



According to Jaehoon Chang, CEO of Hyundai Motor, the IONIQ 9 represents the company’s strong commitment to the EV market. Built on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the vehicle promises impressive interior space and a seamless user experience, offering unique value to customers. With the IONIQ 9, Hyundai aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the global electric vehicle sector, continuing its drive toward an electrified future.

