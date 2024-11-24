Qatar Participates In Diplomatic Conference In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar participated in the held in Riyadh, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), aimed at concluding and adopting the Design Law Treaty.

The Qatari delegation at the conference was headed by Permanent Representative of Qatar to UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, H E Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah.

During the conference, Qatar's representative, Director of Qatar's Office at the World Trade Organization and other economic organizations in Geneva, Ahmed Issa Al Sulaiti, was elected to the drafting committee responsible for reviewing and adopting the Design Law Treaty.

The Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva expressed her gratitude to the member states for supporting Qatar's candidacy, affirming that this reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to actively and constructively participating in the drafting of international laws and treaties that support innovation and protect the rights of creators worldwide.