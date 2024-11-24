Equatorial Guinea's Ports Entrusted To Albayrak Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following two years of negotiations and mutual visits between
Equatorial Guinea and the Albayrak Group, an important cooperation
agreement was signed. The operation of the Malabo and Bata Ports
was transferred to the Albayrak Group at a ceremony held in the
capital on November 13.
Albayrak Group, one of Turkey's long-established organizations,
is expanding its investments in Africa, which it started with the
Somali port in 2014, with a new port operation.
Albayrak Group, which attracted the attention of many African
countries after its successful investments in Somalia Mogadishu,
Guinea Conakry, Gambia Banjul Ports and Republic of Congo
Pointe-Noire Port, signed a concession agreement with Equatorial
Guinea.
In a ceremony held on the evening of November 13 in Malabo, the
capital of Equatorial Guinea, the 25-year operation, modernization
and development rights of Malabo and Bata Ports were transferred to
the Albayrak Group, which left its major competitors behind in the
international port tender.
At the signing ceremony, Albayrak Group was represented by
Albayrak Group Chairman Ahmet Albayrak, Vice Chairman of the Board
Nurettin Canikli, Board Member Hamza Albayrak, Albayrak
Construction General Manager Yunus Yılmaz and Legal Advisor Adnan
Üçcan.
Turkey's Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Ahmet Ergin, also
attended the ceremony.
On the Equatorial Guinea side, Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue
Nsua, Minister of Transport Honorato Evita Oma and Minister of
Finance Ivan Bacale Ebe Molina were present.
Albayrak, which began its operations in Africa in 2014 by
acquiring the 20-year operating rights of the Port of Mogadishu,
also commissioned the traditional sections of the Port of Conakry
in 2018 and the Port of Pointe-Noire in 2024. The group also has
30-year operating rights for the Port of Banjul in Gambia and the
Port of Sanyang, which will start in 2024. Equatorial Guinea became
the 8th country in Africa where Albayrak operates.
Albayrak Group has previously operated in Somalia
(construction), Guinea (urban transportation, cleaning services,
airport renovation), Congo (waste management), Morocco (textiles),
Libya, Gambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
