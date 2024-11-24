Voice Of Nature Exhibition Opens In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented an "Voice of Nature" dedicated to the 29th of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 29), Azernews reports.

The exhibition featured art works by Ganja artists, creative circles of the Ganja State Philharmonic, and students of the Children's Art School of Kalbajar district.

At the opening ceremony, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, vocalists Zamina Mustafayeva, Samira Hajiyeva, and Samir Mammadov delighted the audience with compositions "Gözəl Şuşa", "Bakı haqqında mahnı", "Doğma diyar", "Qarabağ" and "Azərbaycan".

They were accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic Folk Instruments Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and conductor Khayal Gahramanov,

The exhibition will last until November 25 at the Urban Center of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.