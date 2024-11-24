Voice Of Nature Exhibition Opens In Ganja
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented an exhibition "Voice
of Nature" dedicated to the 29th conference of the Parties on
Climate Change (COP 29), Azernews reports.
The exhibition featured art works by Ganja artists, creative
circles of the Ganja State Philharmonic, and students of the
Children's Art School of Kalbajar district.
At the opening ceremony, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova,
Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, vocalists Zamina Mustafayeva,
Samira Hajiyeva, and Samir Mammadov delighted the audience with
compositions "Gözəl Şuşa", "Bakı haqqında mahnı", "Doğma diyar",
"Qarabağ" and "Azərbaycan".
They were accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic Folk
Instruments Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and
conductor Khayal Gahramanov,
The exhibition will last until November 25 at the Urban Center
of the Ganja State Philharmonic.
