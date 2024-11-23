Tribal Clashes Kill 18 People, Wound 30 In N. Pakistan
11/23/2024 7:09:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- At least 18 people lost their lives and 30 others were injured in tribal clashes that erupted in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.
Nine people of the injured are in critical condition, District health Officer Dr. Qaisar Abbas told the media on Saturday.
The clashes erupted after a gun attack on passenger vans in Kurram district of KPK on Thursday that killed at least 42 people and injured 30 others.
The provincial government of KPK decided to constitute a high-powered commission to settle disputes between warring tribes in Kurram district.
A high-level delegation of government officials arrived in the district to improve the security situation.
The delegation held a Jirga (assembly) with district elders, KPK government spokesperson Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif said, adding, "Efforts are being made to resolve all issues amicably to end the tension." (end)
