Nashama Drew With Kuwait

Yazan Al Nueimat celebrates the goal that he scored in 21st minutes of the match with Kuwait (Photo courtesy of Jordan Football Association)

Yazan Al Nueimat celebrates the goal that he scored in 21st minutes of the match with Kuwait (Photo courtesy of Jordan Football Association)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In an exciting Group B Round 6 match of the AFC Asian Qualifiers played at Ahmad Al Jaber Stadium, on Tuesday Jordan and Kuwait tied 1-1.

Both teams showcased their determination in a game filled with dramatic turns.

Jordan opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a dribble and a brilliant strike from Yazan Al Nueimat, who fired a long-range shot into the net from outside the box.

The visitors maintained their lead through the first half, missed couple of opportunities, but the game took an unfortunate turn for Jordan in the 57th minute when goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila had to leave the pitch due to injury. He was replaced by Abdallah Al Fakhouri.

Kuwait responded soon after, leveling the score in the 68th minute through Mohammed Daham, who blasted the ball from 30 metres passed Fakhori.

Despite both teams pushing for a winner, the match ended as a draw, with each side adding a point to their tally.

Jordanian team had a full control in the first half, missed to capitalised possession, and in the second half completely lost the midfield.

As for the table South Korea remains on top with 14 points after drawing 1-1 with Palestine while Iraq moved to second place with 11 points following an away 1-0 win over Oman.

Jordan is now on the third place with 9 points after sharing the spoils with Kuwait. Oman remains fourth with six points after their narrow loss to Iraq, while Kuwait are in fifth place with four points and Palestine sits at the bottom with three points after earning a draw with South Korea.

Jordan's next group matches will be in March when it faces Palestine in Amman and South Korea in an away encounter.