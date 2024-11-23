Afghan Citizen Shot Dead By FBR Officer In Peshawar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR: An Afghan has been gunned down by a senior officer in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Abdul Rehman was killed by Board of Revenue Additional Commissioner Irfan outside the Customs office on the main University Road.

Town Station officer Nihad, citing the first information report (FIR), said the Afghan national had been called by the FBR additional commissioner for a meeting to resolve a dispute over a car.

Irfan opened fire at Rehman outside the Customs office, the police officer said, adding Irfan and his son were arrested and an investigation launched into the incident.

mud

