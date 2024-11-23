Israeli Fresh Strikes Kill 16 Gazans
Date
11/23/2024 2:10:30 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, November 23 (Petra) -Israeli Occupation airstrike
killed 6 Gazans, including a child, and injured
over 20 others at Saturday dawn after bombing a house in the vicinity of the displaced people's tents in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources, an Israeli attack also killed 7 Gazans, including 3 children, and wounded others after bombing a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the Palestinian coastal enclave.
Another Israeli airstrike killed 3 citizens, including 2 women, and injured others, in a bombardment on a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp, in the central strip.
MENAFN23112024000117011021ID1108918327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.