Israeli Fresh Strikes Kill 16 Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, November 23 (Petra) -Israeli killed 6 Gazans, including a child, and over 20 others at Saturday dawn after bombing a house in the vicinity of the displaced people's tents in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, an Israeli attack also killed 7 Gazans, including 3 children, and wounded others after bombing a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the Palestinian coastal enclave.Another Israeli airstrike killed 3 citizens, including 2 women, and injured others, in a bombardment on a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp, in the central strip.