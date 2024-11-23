'Seabed Cleaning Campaign' At The Pearl Island

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC) organised a comprehensive 'Seabed Cleaning Campaign' at Porto Arabia on The Pearl Island, in collaboration with private and public institutions like Qatar Red Crescent, Friends of the Environment Centre, of Environment and Climate Change, and Ministry of Interior.

The event was aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The seabed cleanup gathered 163 professional divers who collectively removed about 1,500kg of plastic and metal debris from an area spanning 150,000sq m.

UDC Public Services executive director Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei told Gulf Times that the event is part of UDC's five-year strategy for sustainability and environmental preservation. As part of our five-year plan.

“This year, we have the largest number of participants of divers and community members in The Pearl Island. We should also acknowledge that students from the United International School in The Pearl Island are participating, along with their parents and teachers, all of whom are engaged in this activity,” he said.

In collaboration with private and public institutions like Qatar Red Crescent, Friend of the Environment Centre, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Ministry of Interior, UDC orchestrated the cleaning event, aligning with its commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The campaign unfolded as part of UDC's broader strategy, reflecting its dedication to national and global sustainability principles.

This not only highlighted the tangible outcomes of collective environmental stewardship but also served as a stark reminder of the importance of keeping the country's waters free from pollution.

At the same time, more than 1,000 residents and visitors engaged in environmentally friendly activities, such as planting, paper recycling, and energy conservation, further emphasising UDC's commitment to environmental preservation and marine protection.

All collected waste, including metal, wood, and plastic, underwent proper recycling and reuse processes to prevent landfill deposition. The successful event garnered support from other organisations, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Qatar Civil Defense, and Kidzania Doha.

The Seabed Cleaning Campaign followed a week-long series of sustainability activities at The Pearl Island, coinciding with Qatar Sustainability Week where The Pearl Island unveiled its new 'Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners'. UDC's proactive engagement in marine preservation therefore underscores its commitment to maintaining a thriving marine ecosystem and supporting a healthier environment.

By championing awareness and engagement in sustainable initiatives, UDC remains steadfast in its contributions to Qatar's overarching sustainability objectives and the preservation of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

The Seabed Cleanup initiative is directly linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, emphasising the crucial need for conserving and sustainably utilizing our oceans, seas, and marine resources.

By fostering awareness and actively participating in sustainable practices, UDC continues to contribute to Qatar's broader sustainability goals and the well-being of its marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

On the role of sustainability practices in helping promote tourism and attracting investors to Qatar, al-Yafei said:“We have already implemented several initiatives to improve our existing building management systems and have introduced smart solutions for The Pearl Island and Gewan Island.

“These enhancements aim to boost the effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of utility usage, including electricity, water, and cooling systems, which are essential. The smart solutions are part of UDC's projects to enhance these systems on The Pearl Island, contributing to our sustainability goals.”

Since January 2024, al-Yafei emphasised that UDC has engaged in numerous activities leading up to its latest seabed cleanup, which, by far, is UDC's largest activity for 2024.

“UDC has not only achieved its goals but also exceeded them. We adopted and implemented many initiatives focused on environmental sustainability at The Pearl Island.

“This progress gives us optimism for next year, and we already have exciting plans in place for 2025: Our focus will continue to be on sustainability and the environment, which are crucial for maintaining and preserving the marine ecosystem around The Pearl Island.

