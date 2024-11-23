Lebron James Takes A Break From Social Media-Find Out What Triggered His Decision

(MENAFN- Live Mint) LeBron James, American professional player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association, announced that he is stepping away from social for the time being. The 39-year-old Lakers star shared his decision with his 52.9 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "And with that said I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care."

LeBron James ' decision comes after he reposted a tweet from Rich Kleiman, the long-time manager of player Kevin Durant, who criticized the negative nature of sports media coverage. Kleiman expressed frustration with the constant focus on negativity in sports journalism, arguing that sports should be a unifying force in society.“We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can't the coverage do the same?” Kleiman wrote, calling on sports media to shift its focus away from "clickbait" negativity. James, in agreement, posted a screenshot of Kleiman's tweet with the caption,“AMEN!!”





The LA Lakers star, the NBA's all-time points leader, has faced online criticism, particularly regarding his comments and opinions about other players. In a recent post-game interview, James addressed the backlash he often receives, notably about his comments on rookie Dalton Knecht's performance. Following the Lakers' victory over Utah on Tuesday, in which Knecht scored 37 points, James referenced the online critics who accuse him of lying about player performances. "Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time," James said.“They say I lie about everything. So what am I now? I've been said it. I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot.”

LeBron James ' break from social media comes as the Lakers, currently 10-4 and riding a six-game winning streak, prepare for their next home game against Orlando on Thursday.