What To Do With The Most Shorted Stocks: Boeing, Chevron, And IBM
Date
11/23/2024 6:42:03 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stock markets are highly bearish on Boeing's (BA) prospects. After it settled its union strike, BA stock fell from $160 to close last week at $140.19. The short float is 2.53%.
Boeing lost 10% since the elections because markets are fearful that the trade relations between the U.S. and China will worsen. Still, Boeing has only 2% of its backlog in China.
Investors are pricing in the headwinds from Trump's tariffs. For example, border tariffs of 10% to 20% and 60% against China's goods would hurt Boeing.
Avoid BA stock.
In the energy sector, Chevron (CVX) has a short interest of 3.28%. Although shares are trading near a 52-week high, the valuation is at a non-GAAP P/E of 14.11 times. By comparison, the sector median is 11.13 times.
CVX stock is attractive if WTI crude prices improve.
IBM (IBM) has a short float of 2.27%. The stock slumped to around $205. This is due partly to the $1.67 a share quarterly dividend payable to investors of record on Nov. 12, 2024.
IBM stock is on a firm downtrend. Wait for the company to post strong quarterly results before considering the company again.
MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.