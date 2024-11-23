Zenatech Goes Buying

(MENAFN- Baystreet) ZenaTech, (NASDAQ: ZENA) began trading Tuesday, as the company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announced today that it will pursue a series of acquisitions to launch its Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) operations. These acquisitions have the potential to dramatically increase company revenue and will underpin its Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) business by integrating ZenaDrone's drone into the target company operations.

The DaaS business model allows business customers such as farmers, oil and companies, environmental firms, or government departments to utilize a complete drone solution for a specific application- i.e., a crop management, inspection, safety, or compliance application, and purchase it on a pay-as-you-go basis rather than having to buy the entire drone hardware and software solution. This business model provides cost-effective access to the enhanced productivity benefits and AI capabilities offered by drone technology to optimize operations and eliminate manual processes. ZenaDrone's multifunction AI drones will be offered in the DaaS business model both directly by the company and through its business partners.

“Organic growth and growth by acquisition have always been a cornerstone of our strategy. This series of new acquisitions includes approximately 20 identified company targets with several currently at the negotiation stage. These acquisitions have the potential to add significant revenue and will power the roll-out of our innovative DaaS business globally,” said CEO Shaun Passley.

ZENA closed Monday at $1.44.









