JNJ Seeks Approval For UC Drug

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of a subcutaneous (SC) induction regimen of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for the of adults with moderately to severely active UC. The filing is supported by data from the Phase 3 ASTRO study of TREMFYA® SC induction therapy in adults with UC and builds upon the recent U.S. approval of TREMFYA® in this indication.

The Phase 3 ASTRO study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for clinical remission at Week 12 with a 400 mg SC induction dose of TREMFYA® administered at Weeks 0, 4, and 8. All secondary endpoints, including endoscopic improvement and histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement (HEMI), were also met. Safety data from ASTRO were consistent with the safety findings from the QUASAR program. Results from the ASTRO study are planned for presentation at upcoming medical meetings.

"With the ASTRO study in UC and the GRAVITI study in Crohn's disease (CD), we are focused on delivering versatility and options for administration of treatment for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). TREMFYA is the first IL-23 inhibitor to potentially offer a fully SC induction and maintenance regimen, which if approved, can provide choice and simplicity for patients and providers," stated senior company official Esi Lamousé-Smith.

