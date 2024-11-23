Doha Metro To Expand Metrolink Service To Religious Complex
11/23/2024 4:32:42 AM
Doha, Qatar: In their efforts to improve metrolink connectivity, Doha Metro announced that it will operate a metrolink bus to cover areas near the Religious Complex.
Starting from tomorrow, November 24, 2024, M141bus will operate from Free Zone station to cover areas near the Religious Complex.
This will ensure metro connectivity to various areas including Workers health Centre, Religious Complex, Philippine School Doha, Pak Shamaa School, Birla Public School and Hamilton International School.
In the beginning of November, Doha Metro had announced its decision to extend metrolink service to areas in Bu Sidra .
