Israel Escalates Aggression, Ignoring Lebanon's Acceptance Of US Truce Proposal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the Israeli committed three massacres in the past twenty-four hours, leaving 50 dead and 110 others injured, bringing the toll from the Israeli aggression to 43,972 dead and 104,008 since October 7, 2023.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari announced on Tuesday that Qatar had decided to suspend its mediation in the negotiations on Gaza“due to the lack of seriousness of the parties,” noting that the decision is still in place but it“does not mean that efforts to de-escalate have stopped.”

Regarding the recent news about the closure of the Palestinian Hamas movement's office in the Qatari capital Doha, Al-Ansari said in a periodic press briefing that if this step is taken,“it will be announced through this platform.”

On Monday, the UN Security Council called for increasing aid to reach those in need in the Gaza Strip, warning of the deteriorating conditions there. David Lammy, the British Foreign Secretary, declared the need for a“massive increase in aid” to the Gaza Strip.

He continued:“The situation is appalling, frankly beyond imagination, and getting worse, not better. Winter is approaching, famine is imminent, and after 400 days of this war, it is completely unacceptable that delivering aid to Gaza has become more difficult than ever.”

On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army expanded its aggression, leaving dozens dead and wounded. Its attacks reached the heart of the capital Beirut during the past two days. At dawn on Tuesday, the Lebanese National News Agency reported several injuries following an Israeli raid that targeted a four-story building in the Chiyah area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement expanded its military operations against the occupation army's deployment sites and military bases. They also announced their permanent confrontation with the occupation army's attempts to infiltrate the ground from southern Lebanon. Additionally, they bombed settlements in the north and deep in occupied Palestine.

Rockets fired from Lebanon triggered sirens in the Gush Dan area, the settlements in the Sharon region of Tel Aviv, and its surroundings. Hezbollah announced at dawn on Tuesday that it had carried out an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on sensitive points in Tel Aviv, central Israel.

Diplomatically, US envoy Amos Hochstein said after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh in Beirut on Tuesday that the two sides had held“very constructive” talks and that“we have a real opportunity to end the conflict, and this is the moment to make decisions,” adding:“We are continuing to close the gaps.”

Reuters quoted Ali Hassan Khalil, Berri's assistant, as saying on Monday evening that Lebanon and Hezbollah had agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel. Khalil commented on the content of the proposal, describing it as the most serious effort to end the fighting to date. He added that Lebanon had submitted its written response to the US ambassador to Lebanon.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated on Monday night that even in the event of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Israel would continue its military operations against the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Netanyahu added in a speech to the Knesset:“The most important thing is not the agreement that will be put on paper.” Even after the ceasefire, we must ensure our security in northern Israel and conduct systematic operations against Hezbollah attacks to prevent the organization from rebuilding its forces.



