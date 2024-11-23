(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized major tech companies like Meta and Google, accusing them of becoming tools for distorting history and removing the truth from social media. Speaking at the "Dialogue about Fakes 2.0" forum on Wednesday, Zakharova emphasized that the issue of misinformation has grown more critical with the rise of generative AI technologies and the widespread use of deepfakes.



Zakharova claimed that US-based social platforms manipulate public opinion by spreading false information, particularly through services operated under the influence of the US government. She pointed out that Meta had handed control of its Eastern European digital space, including Russian-language content, to two organizations—VoxCheck and StopFake—that are linked to the Ukrainian government.



She also criticized these organizations, accusing them of harboring far-right, neo-Nazi ideologies and acting as “purging” forces, rather than unbiased fact-checkers. Furthermore, Zakharova took aim at Wikipedia, accusing it of presenting biased, Western-centric historical accounts and containing deliberate forgeries.



She warned that advanced technologies like deepfakes are being used to wage hybrid warfare, describing this issue as an “existential threat” to global stability. Zakharova's comments come amid growing concerns about AI-generated disinformation, particularly with the upcoming 2024 elections, which will see billions of people voting globally. Russian lawmakers have already proposed new laws to address the growing concern of AI-generated content in elections.



