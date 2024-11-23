Trump shows up at Musk`s Starship rocket firing examination

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald joined SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Brownsville, Texas, to watch the launch of SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket. Standing 122 meters (400 feet) tall, this rocket, part of NASA’s Artemis program, is designed to carry astronauts to the Moon and Mars, with a capacity for up to 100 passengers. The launch took place on Tuesday from Musk’s Boca Chica manufacturing and testing complex.



Before the launch, Trump wished Musk good luck, posting on X, “I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to space, but simply by lifting off the ground.” This marked the sixth test flight of the Starship rocket.



During the test, the first Super Heavy stage of the rocket was meant to return to the launch pad and be caught by mechanical arms, a feat achieved for the first time in October’s fifth test. However, this time the catch was aborted minutes into the flight for unknown reasons, and the booster instead splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.



Despite the setback, the mission was largely successful, meeting objectives such as igniting one of the engines in space, performing a visible ocean landing during the day, and speeding up the booster landing.



Trump’s presence at the launch highlights his growing relationship with Musk, whose company SpaceX already benefits from billions in government contracts and is set to secure more. Musk has been a strong supporter of Trump, and in recent weeks, the president-elect appointed him and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), focused on reducing government waste.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916818