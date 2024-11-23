K'taka Bypolls: Cong Leading, Celebrations In Channapatna; BJP Concedes Defeat In Sandur

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) As the counting for the three Assembly segments for which the by-election was held is coming to an end in Karnataka, is leading in all three seats and also taking major leads in two segments.

The National Alliance (NDA) has suffered a significant setback. Importantly, the Congress has registered a major lead in the high-profile Channapatna constituency. Celebrations have begun across Channapatna town and supporters have started dancing and distributing sweets.

Sandur BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu has conceded his defeat following the major lead by Congress candidate Annapurna Tukaram.“I have accepted the verdict. Money power has won. I take responsibility for the defeat. I had given word to the party leadership that I would ensure victory. I apologise to them,” he stated.

The Muslim and Kuruba communities' votes went to Congress. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camped in the constituency for three days and the money factor worked.“I promise that I will win the seat for BJP in the 2028 Assembly election,” Bangaru Hanumanthu stated.

According to official statistics released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in the high-profile Channapatna constituency, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trailing by 22,063 votes at the end of the 12th round.

Nikhil polled 51,080 votes while the Congress candidate C. P. Yogeshwara got 73,143 votes.

There are 20 rounds of counting for this segment which witnessed a remarkable 88.80 voting in the by-election. 277 voters have opted for NOTA here.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumarswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the NDA candidate from this segment. Senior leader C. P. Yogeshwara is the Congress candidate.

Annapurna Tukaram, the Congress candidate is leading by 8,881 votes at the end of the 16th round. She polled 83,368 votes.

Her rival BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu polled 74,487 votes. There are 19 rounds of counting for this Assembly segment. 736 persons have preferred the NOTA option.

In Shiggaon Assembly constituency, BJP's Bharath Bommai is trailing by 6,479 votes in round 10. He polled 51,790 votes and Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who suffered an initial setback, managed a comeback with 58,269 votes. The counting of eight rounds is remaining. 506 NOTA votes have been counted so far.

The Congress supporters have started raising 'bye, bye Bommai' slogans. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that money and muscle power played a major role and he is hopeful of getting the lead for the BJP candidate, his son Bharat Bommai in the upcoming rounds.

Political parties in Karnataka are eagerly waiting for the results of the bypolls to the Assembly constituencies. The results are expected soon.

The three constituencies went to polls following the resignations of legislators who successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Of the three seats, the Channapatna seat is considered the most high-profile as it has witnessed a showdown between the families of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar.

The by-elections were held for the high-profile Channapatna Assembly seat represented by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, Shiggaon seat held by former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. Sandur seat, where BJP has never won, was represented by Congress MP E. Tukaram.