Invaders Attacked Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones In Evening
11/23/2024 2:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of Friday, November 22, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipro region, with kamikaze drones.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
“In the evening, the aggressor attacked Nikopol twice. They hit the city with kamikaze drones .
No one was killed or injured,” he noted.
There were no enemy attacks in the region at night, emphasized Lysak.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 22, Russians attacked Nikopol district 10 times during the day, using kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk and Pokrovsk communities were under attack.
Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
