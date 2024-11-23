321 Arrested In Tunisia For Drug Trafficking, Criminal Offences

(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Nov 23 (IANS) Tunisian security units arrested 321 "dangerous" individuals who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking and various criminal offences, the Tunisian Interior said in a statement posted on its page.

"The operations occurred at dawn this Friday in the northern province of Bizerte and Beja province in northwestern Tunisia," it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, 20 plaques, 27 pieces of Cannabis-type drugs, 15,100 psychotropic tablets, five hunting rifles, a pistol, and 596 hunting cartridges were seized during the raids.

The ministry stressed that the operations are part of a national security campaign involving various security units.