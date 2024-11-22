Border Guards Hit Russian Positions In Volchansk Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Scorpion unit of the Hart Border Guard Brigade launched combat FPV drones and fired mortars at a Russian manpower cluster in the Volchansk axis.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Volchansk axis, fighters of the Hart Border Guard Brigade employed FPV drones and mortars to engage enemy targets detected by aerial reconnaissance," the report says.

To changedynamics, powerful deterrents needed - Ukraine at OSCE

As a result, fire damage was inflicted on the Russian manpower cluster.

Two military trucks were also destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine since the big invasion have been estimated at nearly 727,250.