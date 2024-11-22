Biden, Macron Discuss Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel on a number of global and bilateral matters, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

They reviewed developments in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East, to include efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Lebanon that will allow residents on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes.

They committed to remain in close consultation directly and through their national security teams, according to the WH statement. (end)

mmg









