Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/22/2024 7:09:31 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait reiterates the call for pressurizing the Israel Occupation authorities into opening their nuclear facilities to IAEA inspection.
BAGHDAD -- FM: Iraq receives messages of threat from the Israeli occupation authorities.
TEHRAN -- Iran vows to accelerate uranium enrichment and deploy more advanced centrifuges in response for a resolution by the IAEA.
WASHINGTON -- The United States bans imports from 29 more China-based companies for involvement in forced labor of the Uyghur minority, bringing the total to 107.
WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.
ISLAMABAD -- The death toll rises to 42 from the armed attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb
