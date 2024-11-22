Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait reiterates the call for pressurizing the Israel authorities into opening their nuclear facilities to IAEA inspection.



BAGHDAD -- FM: Iraq receives messages of threat from the Israeli occupation authorities.



TEHRAN -- Iran vows to accelerate uranium enrichment and deploy more advanced centrifuges in response for a by the IAEA.



WASHINGTON -- The United States bans imports from 29 more China-based companies for involvement in forced of the Uyghur minority, bringing the total to 107.



WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.



ISLAMABAD -- The death toll rises to 42 from the armed attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb

