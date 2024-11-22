Geenex Developed Mink Solar Project Approved By Ohio Power Siting Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has approved Mink Solar, LLC's proposal to build a new solar-powered generating facility in Defiance and Paulding counties. Developed by Geenex Solar, the project's approval marks a significant step forward in development for the Ohio region.



The 140-megawatt (MW) Mink Solar project will be constructed across approximately 1,050 acres in the village of Hicksville and Hicksville Township in Defiance County, as well as Carryall Township in Paulding County. The project site, encompassing an area of around 1,800 acres, will feature solar arrays mounted on tracking racks, designed to maximize energy production.

Emily Williams, CEO of Geenex Solar, remarked on the approval, stating: "Receiving the Ohio Power Siting Board's approval for the Mink Solar project is a significant achievement for us. This step brings us closer to delivering renewable energy to the communities of Defiance and Paulding counties. Mink Solar will play a key role in expanding Ohio's energy mix while fostering economic growth through job creation and enhanced local tax revenues. We look forward to seeing the project constructed and its positive impact on Ohio's energy future."

Since 2012, Geenex is a leading energy developer specializing in Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across the United States. Our community-centric approach drives our success in developing sustainable energy solutions. Collaborating with utilities, energy buyers, and corporations, Geenex has developed over 50 renewable energy projects and integrated more than 1.2 GW onto the utility grid. For more information about Geenex, please visit geenexsolar.

