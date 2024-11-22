Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls: All Set For Counting Of Votes

“Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and trends will start coming from 9-9:15 am,” officials said.

In Maharashtra, all eyes will be on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback.

The final turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, election officials said.

Counting of votes will also be held for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, where 67.81 per cent voting was recorded on November 20.

A total of 288 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes on Saturday, including one for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition's MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.